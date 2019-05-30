Speen Fete

Saturday 8th June, 1pm - 5pm

Speen Recreation Ground, Station Road, Newbury, RG14 1UD

FUN FOR ALL THE FAMILY

FEATURING • Dog Show • Ice Cream Van • Tombola • Live Music • BBQ • Tea & Cakes • Bar & Good Old Boy • Children's Sport • Crafts • Crockery Alley • Bollywood dancing • Brass band • Face Painting • Football Challenge • Circus Entertainment • Plus Traditional Stalls & Games

GRAND PRIZE RAFFLE £150

CHILDREN GO FREE

Donations:

- 50p per Adult

- £1 per car

WWW.SPEENFETE.ORG.UK

Newbury Lions need your support.

All proceeds benefit the local community