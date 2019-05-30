Thu, 30 May 2019
Speen Fete
Saturday 8th June, 1pm - 5pm
Speen Recreation Ground, Station Road, Newbury, RG14 1UD
FUN FOR ALL THE FAMILY
FEATURING • Dog Show • Ice Cream Van • Tombola • Live Music • BBQ • Tea & Cakes • Bar & Good Old Boy • Children's Sport • Crafts • Crockery Alley • Bollywood dancing • Brass band • Face Painting • Football Challenge • Circus Entertainment • Plus Traditional Stalls & Games
GRAND PRIZE RAFFLE £150
CHILDREN GO FREE
Donations:
- 50p per Adult
- £1 per car
Newbury Lions need your support.
All proceeds benefit the local community
