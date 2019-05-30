Town and Manor of Hungerford Charity

TRUSTEES ELECTION



Your chance to be involved!

Open elections for the next 3 and 6 year terms, to manage and promote the Town and Manor for the benefit of the Town are coming up on Thursday 20th June.

If you feel you would like to make a difference and love your town, why not put yourself up as a Trustee?

The Town and Manor is an ancient charity, managing land, fisheries and properties. These are administered for the benefit for the townspeople of Hungerford. We give donations to many recognised organisations that benefit the town.

We are looking for a broad representation of the inhabitants of Hungerford to embrace the opinions of people of all sexes, creeds, ethnic origins and ages. You do not need to be a Commoner or reside in the parish of Hungerford to serve as a Trustee. The commitment is for 12 meetings a year and some other social gatherings

If you feel you can bring your enthusiasm and commitment and energy to this vibrant organisation, we would love you to stand as a Trustee in the forthcoming election.

Experience of serving in this environment is not necessary. Enthusiasm, commitment and energy are!



Please contact our CEO, Jed Ramsay at

admin@townandmanor.co.uk

to find out more.