Caroline Dallas Stylist

Caroline Dallas, owner of clothing chain Luna Boutiques, Caroline has worked in fashion for nearly a decade and most

recently has become a Colour Me Beautiful personal stylist and colour consultant.

 

Now Caroline has now opened a brand new colour consultancy and styling studio just behind Costa in Parkway, next door to the Luna Too store.

 

You can find out more information on how a colour consultation can benefit you by visiting www.carolinedallasstylist.co.uk

 

Luna Boutiques are also excited to launch their new website, which you can find at www.lunaboutiques.co.uk

 

There is a lot going on at Luna Boutiques so be sure to follow their Facebook page for all updates!

www.facebook.com/shoplunaboutiques

