West Berkshire Council Exchequer Vacancies

We have a number of exciting opportunities available in the Exchequer Team which sits within the Council’s Finance and Property Service. Exchequer Services is responsible for the collection of all monies relating to sundry debtor invoices and Supplier payments.

Two permanent full time Debt Recovery Officers

Salary range £21,166 to £24,799



We have two vacancies within the Accounts Receivable Team. These posts report into the Exchequer Team Leader. This team is responsible for the collection of all monies relating to sundry debtor invoices. Being part of West Berkshire’s Accounts Receivable team you will be instrumental in proactively and efficiently collecting the debts owed to the Council. You will be required to monitor debtors and take prompt action in line with legislation, agreed financial processes and procedures to reduce and mitigate any financial loss to the Council.

Successful applicants must have a flexible and adaptable working style, experience of debt collection and the related legislation, an aptitude and understanding of working with different financial systems and a logical and structured approach to problem solving. Good numerical reasoning skills, an ability to work under pressure and a willingness to collaborate with innovative working methods are essential. You will be professional and have excellent influencing and negotiating skills. You will be well organised and have excellent communicating skills, both written and verbal.

Two permanent full time Payments Officers

Salary range £21,166 to £24,799



There are two Payments Officer posts available within the Exchequer Team. These posts report into the Exchequer Team Leader. You will assist the Exchequer Team Leader with the management of all aspects relating to payments and enquiries ensuring compliance with legislation, adhering to the Council’s financial regulations, processes and procedures and meeting payment deadlines.



Successful applicants will have experience of managing a team, a proactive attitude, excellent communication skills, the ability to motivate and influence, be comfortable with making recommendations and decisions, the ability to be flexible and responsive to business needs. You will have an aptitude and understanding of financial systems.

One permanent Payments Assistant

23 hours per week

Salary range £18,795 to £20,344 pro rata



We have a 23 hour a week vacancy within the Exchequer, Adult Social Care Finance team. This post reports into the Payments Officer. You will be required to process invoices for payment and deal with queries from Agencies and Customers.

Successful applicants must have good keyboard skills, be computer literate and have advanced numeracy skills. You will be

professional in your approach and have the ability to work with clients in a confidential and caring manner and be able to work to tight deadlines.

These roles have been identified as public facing in accordance with Part 7 of the Immigration Act 2017; the requirement to fulfil all spoken aspects of the role with confidence in English applies.

Further training opportunities are available to the successful applicants.

Please contact Sarah Gadd on 01635 519648 for an informal chat about these roles.



Equal Opportunities - The Council supports Equal Opportunity of employment, and positively encourages applications from people who fall within any of the nine protected characteristics under the Equality Act 2010.

Go to www.westberks.gov.uk/jobsandcareers to view the job description or to apply