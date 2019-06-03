Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

FURR & CO
Goldsmiths Jewellers Designers

Sales and Administrative Assistant Required

We are seeking a full-time retail assistant to work in our fine jewellery store in Hungerford.
Some knowledge of jewellery and retail sales experience are an advantage, but in-house training will be given. The position will involve visual merchandising and liaison between our customers and our in-house workshop, stock control and helping to maintain our website and social media sites.


Please email your application and current CV to furrgems@btconnect.com


For further information call Mrs. Rachel Furr on 01488 686226
www.furrandco.co.uk

