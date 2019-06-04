Full time restaurant staff required
Tue, 04 Jun 2019
Weyhill, Andover
Full time restaurant staff required ( all enquiries welcome )
Busy table service restaurant
We are looking for several full-time people to join our team
as we are continuingly growing.
32 to 40 hours per week 5 days a week working every other weekend. No Evenings!
Opening hours 8.30- 5.30
Generous pay with tips on top
20% discount on all goods
Good Holidays and sick pay
Plus other perks
To apply and find out more information
Go online or pop in for an application form and more details
Alternatively join us at our forth coming Restaurant recruitment evening on Tuesday 18th June between 5pm and 7.30 pm, meet the team and find out more about Rosebourne and the opportunities in our restaurant.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News