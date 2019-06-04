Weyhill, Andover

Full time restaurant staff required ( all enquiries welcome )

Busy table service restaurant

We are looking for several full-time people to join our team

as we are continuingly growing.

32 to 40 hours per week 5 days a week working every other weekend. No Evenings!

Opening hours 8.30- 5.30

Generous pay with tips on top

20% discount on all goods

Good Holidays and sick pay

Plus other perks

To apply and find out more information

Go online or pop in for an application form and more details

Alternatively join us at our forth coming Restaurant recruitment evening on Tuesday 18th June between 5pm and 7.30 pm, meet the team and find out more about Rosebourne and the opportunities in our restaurant.

Rosebourne.co.uk