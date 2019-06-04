Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Full time restaurant staff required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Full time restaurant staff required

Weyhill, Andover

 

Full time restaurant staff required ( all enquiries welcome )

Busy table service restaurant

We are looking for several full-time people to join our team

as we are continuingly growing.

 

32 to 40 hours per week 5 days a week working every other weekend. No Evenings!

Opening hours 8.30- 5.30

Generous  pay with tips on top

20% discount on all goods

Good Holidays and sick pay

Plus other perks

 

To apply and find out more information

Go online or pop in for an application form and more details

 

Alternatively join us at our forth coming Restaurant recruitment evening on Tuesday 18th June between 5pm and 7.30 pm, meet the team and find out more about Rosebourne and the opportunities in our restaurant.

 

Rosebourne.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

One person dies in Woolhampton crash

45-0605b-ambulance

Sink hole closes West Berkshire road

Sink hole closes West Berkshire road

A4 near Woolhampton closed due to serious incident

A4 near Woolhampton closed due to serious incident

Attempted overnight raid at Sainsbury's store

Attempted raid at Sainsbury's

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33