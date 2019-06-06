Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

DOCUMENT CONTROLLER / ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT REQUIRED

DOCUMENT CONTROLLER / ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT REQUIRED

Feltham Construction

Newbury’s largest independent Building Contractor is seeking


DOCUMENT CONTROLLER / ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT


The ideal candidate will have administration experience, be computer literate and competent with MS Office, have good attention to detail and the ability to work to deadlines. The role will include document management, liaison with our Clients and Supply Chain, maintaining databases together with other administration duties.

Working hours are 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
(Part time would be considered).

Salary will be commensurate with experience.

If you are looking to join an innovative, forward-thinking Company, have the relevant experience and want that next challenge then please forward your application with CV for the attention of Nicola Burfield at:

Feltham Construction Ltd,
Feltham House, 42 London Road, Newbury RG14 1LA
e-mail: nicola.burfield@felthamconstruction.co.uk

We are an equal opportunities employer

