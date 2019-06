Office Admin Help in Kintbury Required

Office Admin Help in Kintbury



4 days per week , Immediate start – Mid September

Duties include; answering telephone enquiries, taking bookings, card payments, managing email bookings plus general admin tasks. Ability to work independently/ good multi tasker, computer literate, able to prioritise with good customer skills/telephone manner.

01488 658866 or info@kennet-horse-boat.co.uk (References required)

www.kennet-horse-boat.co.uk