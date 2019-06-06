Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

KS2 Class Teacher and Teaching Assistant Required

WOOLTON HILL JUNIOR SCHOOL
Near Newbury RG20 9XE

KS2 CLASS TEACHER
Full time (fixed term) (NQT’s welcome to apply)

Teaching Assistant
Part time (fixed term)
Mon-Fri 8.45am-1.15pm Grade: B1 (term time only)

Start Date: September 2019
Closing date: Tuesday 20th June 2019 12 noon
Interview date: w/c 24th June 2019

Please email: adminoffice@whjs.hants.sch.uk

or call: 01635 253364 for an application pack.

Visits to the school are warmly welcomed.


All successful candidates will be subject to a Disclosure and Barring Check as well as other relevant pre-employment checks.

