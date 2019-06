Vacancies at Vicars Game

Vicars Game Ltd

English Meat & Game Specialists

Casey Fields Farm Shop

JOIN OUR WINNING TEAM IN OUR FAST GROWING BUSINESS...

1 experienced Butcher

1 Farm Shop Assistant (Deli Counter/Checkout/Shelf Filling etc)

Sausage Manufacturing

2 people – 4am start

Factory

1 Poultry Butcher – 4am start

1 Beef/Pork/Lamb Butcher – 6am start

Delivery Drivers

2 people – 7am start

Night Workers

Various Roles – 8pm start

Meat Packer

Order Assembler

Band Saw Operator

Experienced Butcher

Game Season Workers

August 2019 – February 2020

6 Operators for machine plucking and preparing oven ready Game Birds

1 Operative for complete Deer/Venison preparation

Please contact us for more information on info@vicarsgame.co.uk or contact Debbie on 01635 579662 (option 4)

Casey Fields Farm, Ashampstead, Nr. Reading RG8 8SJ

Tel: +44 (0) 1635 579662 Fax: +44 (0) 1635 579235

info@vicarsgame.co.uk

www.vicarsgame.co.uk www.caseyfieldsfarmshop.co.uk