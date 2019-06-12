Office Cleaner Required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

2 hrs per evening
Mon to Fri. RG19 6HW area.
Own transport. £8.95ph.
Smarter Cleaning Group.
Quote Ref OC2. CV or email to enquiries@smarterh.co.uk

