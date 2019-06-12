Site Supervisor (Caretaker) required

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Newbury RG14 6JP

We currently have the following vacancy to start on Tuesday 2 July or as soon as possible after:

Site Supervisor (Caretaker)

– permanent, 52 weeks pa. Various evening and weekend shift patterns available

For full details and to apply please visit: www.stbarts.co.uk
Closing date: Sunday 23 June 2019

Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.

Tel: 01635 521255   E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk

