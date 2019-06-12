Site Supervisor (Caretaker) required

Wed, 12 Jun 2019
ST. BARTHOLOMEW’S SCHOOL
Newbury RG14 6JP
We currently have the following vacancy to start on Tuesday 2 July or as soon as possible after:
Site Supervisor (Caretaker)
– permanent, 52 weeks pa. Various evening and weekend shift patterns available
For full details and to apply please visit: www.stbarts.co.uk
Closing date: Sunday 23 June 2019
Successful candidates will be subject to a DBS enhanced check along with other relevant employment checks.
Tel: 01635 521255 E-mail: recruitment@stbarts.co.uk
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News