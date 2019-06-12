Office Administrator required

Office Administrator (Full Time)

Based in our Newbury office supplying specialist valves to International Oil and Gas companies.

The role involves project managing sales orders including purchasing, liaising with customers and suppliers and creating documentation packs. Candidates must be a team player, literate and numerate, able to work within defined quality systems with a high attention to detail. Ability to integrate into a small focused team with a positive, flexible and hands on approach needed.

Please send CV and current employment details to:

info@inlinevalve.co.uk