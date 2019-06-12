Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Office Administrator required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Office Administrator required

Office Administrator (Full Time)

Based in our Newbury office supplying specialist valves to International Oil and Gas companies.

The role involves project managing sales orders including purchasing, liaising with customers and suppliers and creating documentation packs. Candidates must be a team player, literate and numerate, able to work within defined quality systems with a high attention to detail. Ability to integrate into a small focused team with a positive, flexible and hands on approach needed.

Please send CV and current employment details to:
info@inlinevalve.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Dad's horror as boy falls from rollercoaster

Dad's horror as boy falls from rollercoaster

Man is pushed into moving traffic

Man is pushed into moving traffic

Revised plans for Thatcham's Lower Way field

Revised plans for Thatcham's Lower Way field

Series of M4 weekend closures begins tomorrow

Series of M4 weekend closures begins tomorrow

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33