Bradfield College

PART-TIME TEACHER OF ITALIAN

Applications are invited for the position of part-time Teacher of Italian from September 2019 to teach approximately 4 periods per week. The post would suit an experienced or recently qualified teacher who can teach Italian to IB Diploma ab initio level. The position is for an initial period of two terms.

Candidates should submit a letter outlining their suitability for the post, together with an Application Form, to the Headmaster:

Dr Christopher Stevens, Bradfield College, Bradfield, Berkshire RG7 6AU or email recruitment@bradfieldcollege.org.uk

Further details and an application form can be obtained from:

www.bradfieldcollege.org.uk/vacancies

Closing date: Tuesday 18th June 2019

Bradfield College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children, and applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening as part of their application. This includes submitting an enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) Certificate prior to employment, registration of the DBS Update Service and checks with past employers.