Chief Executive Required

Age Concern Newbury & District

Chief Executive

Salary £20,000 - 2.5 days a weeks

Vibrant charity serving the senior citizens of West Berkshire and North Hampshire seeks Chief Executive to develop its strategy and fundraising. Based at the Fair Close Centre, Newbury, this new post is an opportunity to lead the centre and the charity into the 2020s.

We need a creative thinker, an excellent communicator and a proven team leader with outstanding interpersonal skills and a track record in fundraising. For job description and recruitment pack

email: jreed@fairclosecentre.org



Quote ref: ACN&D Chief Exec. Closing date for applications 12 July

www.fairclosecentre.org