Chief Executive Required

Wanted - self employed Barber / Hairdresser
Wed, 12 Jun 2019
Age Concern Newbury & District
Chief Executive
Salary £20,000 - 2.5 days a weeks
Vibrant charity serving the senior citizens of West Berkshire and North Hampshire seeks Chief Executive to develop its strategy and fundraising. Based at the Fair Close Centre, Newbury, this new post is an opportunity to lead the centre and the charity into the 2020s.
We need a creative thinker, an excellent communicator and a proven team leader with outstanding interpersonal skills and a track record in fundraising. For job description and recruitment pack
email: jreed@fairclosecentre.org
Quote ref: ACN&D Chief Exec. Closing date for applications 12 July
www.fairclosecentre.org
