Part-time Housekeeper Required

The White Hart Inn

A newly-launching format to create an exciting and bustling business for this traditional country inn and its nine letting rooms. We are now appointing the team that will turn our vision for the inn’s future – with the accent craft beer, fabulous food and lovely rooms – into a reality. Specifically we are looking to recruit:

Part-time Housekeeper
(6 hours/day) £18,000 pa

An individual to join the team, creating and maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and presentation in our nine letting rooms. The ideal candidate will have previous hotel and housekeeping experience. Would suit someone with availability mid-morning to mid-afternoon. Would consider job-share.

This roles offer the opportunity to join a dynamic company committed to providing generous recognition and reward for individual achievement, together with opportunities for training and development to support personal growth.

Interested applicants should send their CVs, including details of current remuneration, to:
info@saviourwhitehart.co.uk or call Stella on 07785 111490

The White Hart Inn, Hamstead Marshall, Newbury RG20 0HW

