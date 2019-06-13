Staying well for you and your family
Saturday June 22nd
Come along to the BAMER community event which is focusing on wellbeing and family health issues.
Riverside Community Centre, RG14 2FG
9:30am - 2:00pm
Various organisations will have help and information stalls.
Refreshments & light buffet lunch will be offered.
Please contact us if you require Creche facilities, translators, any special food or access requirements.
More info: 01635 886 210 / contact@healthwatchwestberks.org.uk
Please register for the event via Eventbrite or www.healthwatchwestberks.org.uk
