Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Staying well for you and your family

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Staying well for you and your family

Staying well for you and your family

Saturday June 22nd

Come along to the BAMER community event which is focusing on wellbeing and family health issues.

Riverside Community Centre, RG14 2FG

9:30am - 2:00pm

Various organisations will have help and information stalls.

Refreshments & light buffet lunch will be offered.

Please contact us if you require Creche facilities, translators, any special food or access requirements.

More info: 01635 886 210 / contact@healthwatchwestberks.org.uk

Please register for the event via Eventbrite or www.healthwatchwestberks.org.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man is pushed into moving traffic

Man is pushed into moving traffic

Revised plans for Thatcham's Lower Way field

Revised plans for Thatcham's Lower Way field

Dad's horror as boy falls from rollercoaster

Dad's horror as boy falls from rollercoaster

Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms

Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33