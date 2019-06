Victoria Park Family Day

Come and discover what Victoria Park has to offer including:

skatepark • tennis courts with free sessions • splash park • bowls club • bandstand with music and dancing • rugby tots

Plus more including:

Facepainting | Watership Brass Band | Falconry Displays | Ragtime Theatre School | Whoosya Folk Band | Punch & Judy Shows

Sunday June 23rd, 12noon - 4pm

Victoria Park, Newbury

-- Free Event --