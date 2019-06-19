Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd

Distributor Wanted

Location: Thames Valley Region

An opportunity has arisen for a Distributor in the Thames Valley Region to market, sell and service our wide range of trailer models. We are looking for a Distributor that will provide excellent coverage with business location(s) that meet the needs of our varied customer base.



Distribution Model

The Ifor Williams Trailers brand is synonymous with quality and our trailers are designed and manufactured to the highest standard. Our trailers and spares are sold through a network of distributors across the UK, Europe and the rest of the world. We manufacture up to 1000 trailers per week across various and growing market sectors including horsebox and livestock trailers, tipping trailers, car transporters, plant trailers, box van and domestic and leisure trailers

We are looking for a distributor who share our business ethos and who have the drive and commitment to take our business forward in this key geographical area.



Successful applicants will ideally have:-

• Knowledge and understanding of our varied market sectors

• Premises with prime retail potential in a good location/s

• Engineering workshop facilities for the servicing of trailers

• An in-depth knowledge of the marketing and retail needs required to promote our trailers and provide the customer with a first class flexible service



If you believe that you have the ambition and drive to succeed as an Ifor Williams Distributor, then we would like to hear from you.



For an application pack,

Email: sales@iwt.co.uk



Or for more information phone 01490 412527