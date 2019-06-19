SUPPLY CHAIN EXECUTIVE and ON-LINE & HOSPITALITY MANAGER required

Freixenet Copestick Limited is the largest supplier of Sparkling Wine in the UK.

We have recently moved into new offices on the Newbury Business Park.

The company has two of the fastest growing brands in the UK and is regarded as one of the top wine companies in the country.

Following a recent merger of Copestick Murray and Freixenet UK we are currently

recruiting for two vacancies.

Freixenet Copestick offers competitive salaries, excellent benefits and 25 days holiday per year.

SUPPLY CHAIN EXECUTIVE

FOR NEWBURY BASED WINE COMPANY

SALARY UP TO £30,000 PA + BENEFITS

We are now looking for a Supply Chain Executive to liaise with customers, suppliers and the sales team to ensure that orders arrive on time and in the correct quantity.

The successful candidate will have experience within a Sales Support, Logistics or Supply Chain role, first class IT skills (preferably a knowledge of SAP) and will also be an excellent communicator, a team player and someone who re-sponds well to pressure.

Experience in the wine business is not essential but a proven track record of having previously succeeded in a challenging work environment is essential.

ON LINE & HOSPITALITY MANAGER

SALARY NEGOTIABLE - EXCELLENT BENEFITS

We are also looking for an On Line and Hospitality Manager, based in our Newbury office, to create a new business for the company.

You will be managing a small showroom, running tastings and events for local businesses, creating a new on line division and also working closely with our existing on line company.

The successful candidate will be very entrepreneurial, have good experience in the wine business, good wine knowledge as well as excellent presentation and digital skills.

In the first instance please send a covering letter and your CV to

Laura Callahan at laura@willowhr.com