Thu, 20 Jun 2019
The Bowler's Arms is a busy community pub in the heart of Wash Common, serving good old pub grub! With a brand new pub currently under construction, we are looking for a
To help run our current and future kitchens. Must have good understanding of current food safety legislation and have a current Food Hygiene certificate.
* £22k pa
* 4.5 day week (split shifts.Approx 32 hours)
* 1 paid weekend off a month
* 26 days statutory holiday (That's 40 days holiday a year!!)
* Annual loyalty bonus
If you would like to come and have a chat and a coffee, please email your CV and application to, info@thebowlersarms.co.uk
