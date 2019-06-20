Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

PUB CHEF

The Bowler's Arms

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

PUB CHEF

The Bowler's Arms is a busy community pub in the heart of Wash Common, serving good old pub grub! With a brand new pub currently under construction, we are looking for a

Pub Chef

To help run our current and future kitchens. Must have good understanding of current food safety legislation and have a current Food Hygiene certificate.

* £22k pa

* 4.5 day week (split shifts.Approx 32 hours)

* 1 paid weekend off a month

* 26 days statutory holiday (That's 40 days holiday a year!!)

* Annual loyalty bonus

If you would like to come and have a chat and a coffee, please email your CV and application to, info@thebowlersarms.co.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Gym boss attacked by employee after dispute

Court No.1 New

Congestion concern from proposed Lidl

Congestion concern from proposed Lidl

Pub up and running again

Pub up and running again

Internet outage hits West Berkshire villages

Internet outage hits West Berkshire villages

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33