The Bowler's Arms is a busy community pub in the heart of Wash Common, serving good old pub grub! With a brand new pub currently under construction, we are looking for a

Pub Chef

To help run our current and future kitchens. Must have good understanding of current food safety legislation and have a current Food Hygiene certificate.

* £22k pa

* 4.5 day week (split shifts.Approx 32 hours)

* 1 paid weekend off a month

* 26 days statutory holiday (That's 40 days holiday a year!!)

* Annual loyalty bonus

If you would like to come and have a chat and a coffee, please email your CV and application to, info@thebowlersarms.co.uk