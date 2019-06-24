Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Full time office administator required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Full time office administator required

Full time office administator required

to work in our busy accounts / service department, applicant to have good keyboard skills, knowledge of Sage, Excel, Outlook, good telephone manner, willing to learn. Training will be given.
Salary: Negotiable due to experience.


Please send your CV: chris.parton@tech-service.co.uk


Technical Services Ref & AC Ltd, Unit 9. Berkshire Business Drive, Thatcham, Berks RG19 4EW

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Appeal to help find missing Newbury woman

Appeal to help find missing Newbury woman

D-Day convoy to travel through district today (Saturday)

D-Day convoy to Greenham Common

18-years for man who attacked ex-girlfriend's mother with meat cleaver

18-years for man who attacked mother-in-law with meat cleaver

Don't forget the M4 closures this weekend

Don't forget the M4 closures this weekend

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33