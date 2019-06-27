Full-Time Stable Staff/Work Rider/Yard Person Positions available

An exciting opportunity to be part of a well-established, enthusiastic fun team with a friendly atmosphere, working with top-class Thoroughbreds in a busy and successful Flat Group 1 winning yard.

We are looking for hardworking and motivated team players with good work ethic to succeed and join our team with the potential to progress your career. Usual yard duties, chance to go racing, travelling and be involved around the yard. Ideally to have at least 2 years’ experience in racing or with Thoroughbreds.

We offer an excellent salary with pension, overtime/racing expenses, pool money and 30 days holiday. Excellent private facilities and working conditions and accommodation is available.



Please contact the office on 01488 73072

or email clive@clivecox.com

with your CV.