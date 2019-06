we invite you to our 2019 exhibition

Largest Outdoor Tent Display

Camping Exhibition

Sat 6th July - Sun 28th July - Every day 10am til 8pm

Trailer tents, motorhomes, tents, pop-up caravans & accessory shop

Free Entry & Parking

Sorry no dogs

Gorrick, Luckley Road (off A321 south of) Wokingham, Berks RG40 3AU

Off Junction 10 M4 or Junction 4 M3

Tel: 0118 978 4982

www.campingcentreexhibitions.co.uk