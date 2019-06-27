Part-Time Site Assistant Required

The Hurst Community College

Part-Time Site Assistant

16 hours per week over 2 evenings.

Actual salary: £7,811 pa

The role will also involve security and key holding duties, general repairs and maintenance. Occasional weekend overtime and holiday cover will be required.

Email theheadteacher@hurst.hants.sch.uk

for an application form or telephone 0118 9817474



The successful applicant will be required to undergo a DBS check.

Closing date 10 July 2019

www.hurst.hants.sch.uk