Part-Time Site Assistant Required

Events and Services Porter Required
Thu, 27 Jun 2019
The Hurst Community College
Part-Time Site Assistant
16 hours per week over 2 evenings.
Actual salary: £7,811 pa
The role will also involve security and key holding duties, general repairs and maintenance. Occasional weekend overtime and holiday cover will be required.
Email theheadteacher@hurst.hants.sch.uk
for an application form or telephone 0118 9817474
The successful applicant will be required to undergo a DBS check.
Closing date 10 July 2019
