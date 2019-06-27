Events and Services Porter Required

Events and Services Porter

£21,429 per annum | 40 hours per week, 5 days over 7, weekend working required

As one of the UK’s leading Girls’ Independent Boarding Schools, we are looking for an Events and Services Porter to join our busy and dedicated Estates team.

In this essential customer-service driven role you will be supporting both events and housekeeping duties across the school. It is a busy, physical role where stamina and strength will be essential and it will be a great opportunity to be a valuable part of the Downe House Community.

Benefits include contributory Stakeholder Pension Scheme, uniform, training, meals on duty, 25 days’ holiday plus all bank holidays and a week off at Christmas.



For further details or to apply, please visit our website www.downehouse.net > Jobs or alternatively call 01635 204712 or email recruitment@downehouse.net



Closing date: Noon on Wednesday 10 July 2019.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and any

offer of employment is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Check (DBS) and satisfactory references.

Downe House Independent Girls’ Boarding School (Ages 11-18)

Downe House, Cold Ash, Thatcham,

Berkshire RG18 9JJ