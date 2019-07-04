We’re having a summer party this Saturday!

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Cancel your plans this Saturday because you won't want to miss out on this epic Luna event! Head along to Parkway Shopping Centre in Newbury for a great day out including:
* Bubbles on arrival 
* FREE colour assessments with Carrie
* Massive Sale event in both stores with many items HALF PRICE!

If you've come along to our Sale events in Hungerford before and loved every moment of it then this is just for you! With loads of Luna clothing at half price, there's beautiful dresses, loads of summer tops, knitwear from last season and a large selection of Robells! Yes that's right, there's going to be HALF PRICE ROBELLS there and in the summer styles.

This is truly an event of the season so come along on Saturday to not only learn about what colours suit you best and bring out the best in you but to grab yourself a massive Luna bargain!

 

www.lunaboutiques.co.uk

Tres Luna, 48 Parkway, RG14 1AY

