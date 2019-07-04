AUDIO VIDEO TECHNICIAN (APPRENTICE) - required

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an enthusiastic technician to join the IT / AV team at Marlborough College, one of the biggest and best Independent Coeducational Boarding Schools in the country.

Working with the AV Production Supervisor, you will assist in delivering AV technical services to our state of the art Memorial Hall and Ellis Theatre and other locations around the campus.

Able and/or part qualified applicants are welcomed with a view to offering training to skilled and qualified levels through an Apprenticeship to a minimum of Level 2 in Technical Theatre (Lighting, Sound and Stage) or equivalent.

Whilst the hours are set at 35 per week, you will need to be flexible to be able to work evenings and weekends to meet the requirements of the role particularly during College terms and our Summer School weeks.

Further details including an Application Form and Job Description may be obtained from:

www.marlboroughcollege.org or

recruitment@marlboroughcollege.org



Closing date for returned applications: Monday, 22 July, 2019.

Interviews will be during the week commencing Monday 29 July, 2019.

Marlborough College aims to be an equal opportunities employer and follows recommended safe recruitment guidelines including Disclosure and Barring Services checks.