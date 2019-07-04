Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Battle Proms Picnic Concert

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Battle Proms Picnic Concert

Battle Proms Picnic Concert

Highclere Castle

Saturday 3 August 2019

A summer celebration with

Music • Fireworks • Spitfire • Cannons • Cavalry

www.battleproms.com

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Incident at Thatcham's Henwick Worthy playing fields

Incident at Henwick Worthy playing fields

Man dies in A34 collision

Man dies in A34 collision

CCTV released in connection with theft in Newbury

CCTV released in connection with theft in Newbury

Vodafone 5G goes live in Newbury

Vodafone 5G goes live in Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33