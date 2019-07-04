Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

GROUNDWORKERS & LABOURERS WANTED

GROUNDWORKERS & LABOURERS WANTED

GROUNDWORKERS & LABOURERS WANTED

We are seeking Groundworkers & Labourers for a long run of work in Aldermaston & Reading area. Monday – Friday 7:30 – 17:00. Employed & self employed opportunities. Pay dependant upon experience. CSCS required CPCS desirable. All levels of experience considered. Good development opportunity for candidates 18+ to learn
new skills & build a career in construction.

Contact Mark or Paul at:
Email: mark@dentoncgltd.co.uk

Tel: 07711331172

Email: paul@dentoncgltd.co.uk

Tel: 07702880976

