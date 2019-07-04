Civic Manager Required

Newbury Town Council

Civic Manager

Salary: £19,650 per annum (for a 28 hour week)

If you would like to promote the historic and civic traditions of Newbury and arrange our civic events, then this is the job for you!

The Civic Manager will have responsibility for the professional delivery of the Council’s Civic Events, as well as supporting the Town Mayor and Deputy Mayor in their Civic roles. They will manage the Council’s Civic Team, which is a small team of part-time and honorary officers. They will also be the Lead Officer for the Council’s Civic Pride, Arts and Leisure Committee.

If you have excellent people skills and good organisational abilities, we would love to hear from you.

The post is based at the Town Hall and you would be part of the Town Council’s management team.

The application form and all other details of the post are available on the Council’s website: www.newbury.gov.uk/

For more information or an informal chat about the position,

please contact Hugh Peacocke, Chief Executive officer, on 01635 35486.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 21 July 2019.