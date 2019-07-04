Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Customer Support Advisor/General Office Required

Customer Support Advisor/General Office Required

Immediate Start
Due to new business acquisition Touch Blue Telecom are now looking to add an experienced Customer Advisor to our expanding team.
• Experience in a similar role
• Excellent telephone and written communication skills
• First port of call for incoming queries
• Filing, record keeping, data inputting and general administration


The Package
• £22,000 - £26,000 (dependent on experience)
• Uncapped Bonus/Commission scheme
• Pension • Excellent career progression potential with fast-growing local company.

For full details on how to apply call 0345 812 3800

