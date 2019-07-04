Customer Support Advisor/General Office Required

Immediate Start

Due to new business acquisition Touch Blue Telecom are now looking to add an experienced Customer Advisor to our expanding team.

• Experience in a similar role

• Excellent telephone and written communication skills

• First port of call for incoming queries

• Filing, record keeping, data inputting and general administration



The Package

• £22,000 - £26,000 (dependent on experience)

• Uncapped Bonus/Commission scheme

• Pension • Excellent career progression potential with fast-growing local company.

For full details on how to apply call 0345 812 3800