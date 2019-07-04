After School Club Supervisor Required
Thu, 04 Jul 2019
AFTER SCHOOL CLUB SUPERVISOR
12½ hours per week 4pm - 6.30pm
Mon-Fri term time only c£4,000pa
Enjoy offering encouragement with fun activities and homework in our popular Junior School after school club. Your friendly and caring approach will contribute to the supportive atmosphere that pupils and staff share. You will have previous experience of this age group; a childcare qualification will be an advantage but not essential.
To apply: please submit an application form or any questions to hr@stgabriels.co.uk
Full details at www.stgabriels.co.uk
Closing date: 17 July 2019
Sandleford Priory • Newbury • RG20 9BD
01635 555680
St Gabriel’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children; applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post, including checks with past employer and the receipt of an enhanced DBS certificate.
Charity No. 1062748
