Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

After School Club Supervisor Required

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

After School Club Supervisor Required

AFTER SCHOOL CLUB SUPERVISOR

12½ hours per week 4pm - 6.30pm
Mon-Fri term time only c£4,000pa

Enjoy offering encouragement with fun activities and homework in our popular Junior School after school club. Your friendly and caring approach will contribute to the supportive atmosphere that pupils and staff share. You will have previous experience of this age group; a childcare qualification will be an advantage but not essential.

To apply: please submit an application form or any questions to hr@stgabriels.co.uk


Full details at www.stgabriels.co.uk


Closing date: 17 July 2019

Sandleford Priory • Newbury • RG20 9BD
01635 555680

St Gabriel’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children; applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post, including checks with past employer and the receipt of an enhanced DBS certificate.
Charity No. 1062748

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Incident at Thatcham's Henwick Worthy playing fields

Incident at Henwick Worthy playing fields

Man dies in A34 collision

Man dies in A34 collision

CCTV released in connection with theft in Newbury

CCTV released in connection with theft in Newbury

Vodafone 5G goes live in Newbury

Vodafone 5G goes live in Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33