After School Club Supervisor Required

AFTER SCHOOL CLUB SUPERVISOR

12½ hours per week 4pm - 6.30pm

Mon-Fri term time only c£4,000pa

Enjoy offering encouragement with fun activities and homework in our popular Junior School after school club. Your friendly and caring approach will contribute to the supportive atmosphere that pupils and staff share. You will have previous experience of this age group; a childcare qualification will be an advantage but not essential.

To apply: please submit an application form or any questions to hr@stgabriels.co.uk



Full details at www.stgabriels.co.uk



Closing date: 17 July 2019

Sandleford Priory • Newbury • RG20 9BD

01635 555680

St Gabriel’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children; applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post, including checks with past employer and the receipt of an enhanced DBS certificate.

Charity No. 1062748