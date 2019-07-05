Architectural Technician or Part 1/2 Architectural Assistant required

Calling all graduates and school leavers!
Fri, 05 Jul 2019
Thomas Home, a well-established and successful residential developer based near Newbury, design and build a wide variety of award winning Residential developments from new build to Listed Building Conversions.
We are looking to recruit an
Architectural Technician or Part 1/2 Architectural Assistant
to help work within our busy ‘in-house’ design team. You will work under our Design Director who is an RIBA qualified architect, on a variety pf projects at building regulations, product information and construction stage.
Key Requirement:
• AutoCad experience is preferable
• Recognised Architectural/ Architectural technician qualification at HNC/HND or degree level
Salary is negotiable based on experience.
To apply for the above position please send CV to Jackie.Henderson@thomashomes.co.uk.
Thomas Homes Ltd, Arlington House, Curridge, Thatcham, Newbury, Berks RG18 9AB.
T: 01635 247950 . F: 01635 247955. www.Thomashomes.co.uk
