Architectural Technician or Part 1/2 Architectural Assistant required

Thomas Home, a well-established and successful residential developer based near Newbury, design and build a wide variety of award winning Residential developments from new build to Listed Building Conversions.

We are looking to recruit an

Architectural Technician or Part 1/2 Architectural Assistant

to help work within our busy ‘in-house’ design team. You will work under our Design Director who is an RIBA qualified architect, on a variety pf projects at building regulations, product information and construction stage.

Key Requirement:

• AutoCad experience is preferable

• Recognised Architectural/ Architectural technician qualification at HNC/HND or degree level

Salary is negotiable based on experience.

To apply for the above position please send CV to Jackie.Henderson@thomashomes.co.uk.

Thomas Homes Ltd, Arlington House, Curridge, Thatcham, Newbury, Berks RG18 9AB.

T: 01635 247950 . F: 01635 247955. www.Thomashomes.co.uk