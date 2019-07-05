Co-ordinator required - Young Families Drop In

Calling all graduates and school leavers!
Thatcham Methodist Church
Co-ordinator
Young Families Drop In
We wish to appoint a creative, caring and friendly child-centred person to co-ordinate our successful drop in, “The Well”.
The Well provides a stimulating, welcoming and safe environment for parents/carers and their children under 5 years old. There are a variety of activities available all year round – indoors and outside.
When? Wednesday
Where? The Methodist Church, Chapel Street, Thatcham
Hours? 9.00am -2.00pm
The Co-ordinator will be supported by the Minister and a designated church member.
Enquiries to and application forms available from:
Mrs J Schofield, Bridge House, Red Shute Hill, Thatcham,
RG18 9QW Tel: 01635 200101 or
email janice.schofield@btinternet.com
Closing date for applications: Friday 19th July 2019 Interviews will be held on: Tuesday 23rd July 2019
