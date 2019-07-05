Co-ordinator required - Young Families Drop In

Thatcham Methodist Church

Co-ordinator

Young Families Drop In

We wish to appoint a creative, caring and friendly child-centred person to co-ordinate our successful drop in, “The Well”.

The Well provides a stimulating, welcoming and safe environment for parents/carers and their children under 5 years old. There are a variety of activities available all year round – indoors and outside.

When? Wednesday

Where? The Methodist Church, Chapel Street, Thatcham

Hours? 9.00am -2.00pm

The Co-ordinator will be supported by the Minister and a designated church member.

Enquiries to and application forms available from:

Mrs J Schofield, Bridge House, Red Shute Hill, Thatcham,

RG18 9QW Tel: 01635 200101 or

email janice.schofield@btinternet.com

Closing date for applications: Friday 19th July 2019 Interviews will be held on: Tuesday 23rd July 2019