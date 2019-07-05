Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

BOX OFFICE ASSISTANT REQUIRED

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

BOX OFFICE ASSISTANT REQUIRED

BOX OFFICE ASSISTANT REQUIRED

One of the country’s most successful regional producing theatres with a reputation for excellent customer care seeks a new Box Office Assistant to join our friendly team on a part time basis (18 hours per week).
Excellent communication and IT skills are essential. Bank holidays, sickness and holiday cover will be required.
Apply sending your CV to: Julie Pearson, Administration Secretary,
The Watermill Theatre, Bagnor, Newbury RG20 8AE

Find out more at www.watermill.org.uk/work_for_us
or Tel: 01635 45834 Email: admin@watermill.org.uk

We are committed to equality of opportunity for all and welcome applications from all sections of the community.
The Watermill is a registered charity no. 261430

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Incident at Thatcham's Henwick Worthy playing fields

Incident at Henwick Worthy playing fields

CCTV released in connection with theft in Newbury

CCTV released in connection with theft in Newbury

Man dies in A34 collision

Man dies in A34 collision

Vodafone 5G goes live in Newbury

Vodafone 5G goes live in Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33