Calling all graduates and school leavers!
Fri, 05 Jul 2019
BOX OFFICE ASSISTANT REQUIRED
One of the country’s most successful regional producing theatres with a reputation for excellent customer care seeks a new Box Office Assistant to join our friendly team on a part time basis (18 hours per week).
Excellent communication and IT skills are essential. Bank holidays, sickness and holiday cover will be required.
Apply sending your CV to: Julie Pearson, Administration Secretary,
The Watermill Theatre, Bagnor, Newbury RG20 8AE
Find out more at www.watermill.org.uk/work_for_us
or Tel: 01635 45834 Email: admin@watermill.org.uk
We are committed to equality of opportunity for all and welcome applications from all sections of the community.
The Watermill is a registered charity no. 261430
