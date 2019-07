£1 Million Stock Clearance Sale

up to 70% off in stores now

Pine & Oak Furniture

www.pine-oak.uk

Midgham

Kennet Holme Farm Buildings

Bath Road, Midgham

RG7 5UX

Tel: 01189712666

Winchester

Unit 3, Easton Lane

Winnal, SO23 7RU

Tel: 01962 865775

Newbury

Pelican Lane, Newbury RG14 1NX

Tel: 01635 33000

Winnersh

Winnersh Garden Centre

Winnersh, RG41 5HE

Tel: 01189 797355