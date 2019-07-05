Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Calling all graduates and school leavers!

Join us for our recruitment day to hear from our talented staff and learn about career opportunities in sales administration support and marketing.

Join NUVIAS

Wednesday 31st July 2019

at 10am for our recruitment day.

To register please email: suzanna.adams@siponnetworks.com

or call 07392 842 606

Office address: Nuvias UC, Benyon House, Newbury Business Park, Newbury RG14 2PZ

