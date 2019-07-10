RECEPTIONIST/SECRETARIAL ROLE REQUIRED
REQUIRED….. a salesperson who wants to become a Commercial Director
Process Bliss is a new start up that values talent over experience.
To apply for this role, all you need to apply is proven success in sales.
We are not interested in long CVs.
We want to find a talented individual.
We are offering the opportunity to become a Commercial Director with the potential of share options.
Please email your covering letter detailing why you would like the job to
laura@processbliss.com.
Applications close on the 25th of July.
