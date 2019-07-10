Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

REQUIRED….. a salesperson who wants to become a Commercial Director

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

REQUIRED….. a salesperson who wants to become a Commercial Director

REQUIRED….. a salesperson who wants to become a Commercial Director

Process Bliss is a new start up that values talent over experience.
To apply for this role, all you need to apply is proven success in sales.
We are not interested in long CVs.
We want to find a talented individual.

We are offering the opportunity to become a Commercial Director with the potential of share options.
Please email your covering letter detailing why you would like the job to
laura@processbliss.com.


Applications close on the 25th of July.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Ice Sports Centre opens in Thatcham

Ice Sports Centre opens in Thatcham

Changes to Bear Lane set to come into force on Monday

Changes to Bear Lane come into force on Friday

Newbury woman on drug and money laundering charges

Newbury woman on drug and money laundering charges

New travel route between Hermitage and Hampstead Norreys

New travel route between Hermitage and Hampstead Norreys

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33