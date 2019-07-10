Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Experienced Telecom Engineer Required

Experienced Telecom Engineer Required

Experienced Telecom Engineer

Due to new business acquisition, Touch Blue Telecom are now looking to add a number of experienced Telecom Engineers to our Newbury team.

Some Avaya, Cisco, Mitel or Nortel experience is preferred, although some experience of installing or cabling Business telecom systems is required

The Package
£22,200 - £42,000 (dependent on experience)
Car, mobile phone and Laptop
Pension
Excellent career progression potential with fast-growing local company

For full details on how to apply call 0345 812 3800

