Experienced Telecom Engineer Required

RECEPTIONIST/SECRETARIAL ROLE REQUIRED
Wed, 10 Jul 2019
Experienced Telecom Engineer
Due to new business acquisition, Touch Blue Telecom are now looking to add a number of experienced Telecom Engineers to our Newbury team.
Some Avaya, Cisco, Mitel or Nortel experience is preferred, although some experience of installing or cabling Business telecom systems is required
The Package
£22,200 - £42,000 (dependent on experience)
Car, mobile phone and Laptop
Pension
Excellent career progression potential with fast-growing local company
For full details on how to apply call 0345 812 3800
