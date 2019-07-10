RECEPTIONIST/SECRETARIAL ROLE REQUIRED

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

RECEPTIONIST/SECRETARIAL ROLE


(Term time only. 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Flexibility with days)
REQUIRED FOR SEPTEMBER 2019
We are looking a friendly, organised and reliable person who can be the face of Cheam - greeting visitors - and carry out various school secretarial tasks.
A good telephone manner is essential.


Further details on our website www.cheamschool.com.
Closing date for applications: 31 July ‘19


Successful candidates will be subject to disclosure checks

