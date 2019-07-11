1:1 LEARNING SUPPORT ASSISTANT

37½ hours per week 08:15-16:15

Mon-Fri term time only £12,453pa

St Gabriel’s is an independent day school offering an innovative and inspiring education to children from the age of 6 months to 18 years.

Joining a supportive Junior School team, you will share our ethos of personalised learning and care. You will be patient, enthusiastic and caring, helping an individual pupil develop and achieve her potential. Previous experience of supporting pupils with ASD is essential.

To apply: submit an application form or any questions to hr@stgabriels.co.uk



Full details at www.stgabriels.co.uk

Closing date: 22 July 2019

Interviews: 25 July

Sandleford Priory • Newbury • RG20 9BD

01635 555680

St Gabriel’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children; applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post, including checks with past employer and the receipt of an enhanced DBS certificate.

Charity No. 1062748