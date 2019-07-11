QUALIFIED COUNSELLOR REQUIRED

PA / Administrator and/or Bookkeeper
Thu, 11 Jul 2019
Newbury family councelling service
www.newburycounselling.org
QUALIFIED COUNSELLOR
7 hours a week, Mondays
NFCS (charity no: 1117783), a self-referred counselling service for parents/carers struggling with emotional difficulties and/or the stresses of parenting.
Requirements:
• Qualified counsellor with minimum of one year’s post diploma experience
NFCS is committed to safeguarding children & vulnerable adults; post requires an enhanced DBS
Further information and application form please contact:
nfcs.manager@googlemail.com
Closing date: 29 July 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News