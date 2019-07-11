QUALIFIED COUNSELLOR REQUIRED

Newbury family councelling service

www.newburycounselling.org

QUALIFIED COUNSELLOR

7 hours a week, Mondays

NFCS (charity no: 1117783), a self-referred counselling service for parents/carers struggling with emotional difficulties and/or the stresses of parenting.

Requirements:

• Qualified counsellor with minimum of one year’s post diploma experience

NFCS is committed to safeguarding children & vulnerable adults; post requires an enhanced DBS

Further information and application form please contact:

nfcs.manager@googlemail.com

Closing date: 29 July 2019