PA / Administrator and/or Bookkeeper.

Hungerford based Estate Management/Maintenance Company requires:

An experienced PA/Administrator and/or Bookkeeper(to produce management accounts).

Either

3 - 4 days per week part-time for PA/Admin (must include Friday with other set days to be agreed).

1- 2 days per week part-time for Bookkeeping.

Or

Full-time to fill both roles.

9am – 5pm, with the flexibility to provide holiday cover and the opportunity to increase hours in the future.

The applicant must be; proactive, able to prioritize work & be accurate, with attention to detail, good organizational & filing skills, an approachable & friendly attitude, an ability to work unsupervised & have a good telephone manner to be able to deal with clients, suppliers & contractors. Must be IT trained, confident & proficient with MS Excel, Word, Outlook Email, Internet, social media & Sage for the Bookkeeping role, in order to operate, manage & troubleshoot the office IT systems.

Please email CV to

office@broadmead-estates.co.uk

or tel. 01488 686004 by Friday 26th July.

Interviews to be held w/c 29th July.