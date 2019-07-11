PA / Administrator and/or Bookkeeper
PA / Administrator and/or Bookkeeper.
Hungerford based Estate Management/Maintenance Company requires:
An experienced PA/Administrator and/or Bookkeeper(to produce management accounts).
Either
3 - 4 days per week part-time for PA/Admin (must include Friday with other set days to be agreed).
1- 2 days per week part-time for Bookkeeping.
Or
Full-time to fill both roles.
9am – 5pm, with the flexibility to provide holiday cover and the opportunity to increase hours in the future.
The applicant must be; proactive, able to prioritize work & be accurate, with attention to detail, good organizational & filing skills, an approachable & friendly attitude, an ability to work unsupervised & have a good telephone manner to be able to deal with clients, suppliers & contractors. Must be IT trained, confident & proficient with MS Excel, Word, Outlook Email, Internet, social media & Sage for the Bookkeeping role, in order to operate, manage & troubleshoot the office IT systems.
Please email CV to
office@broadmead-estates.co.uk
or tel. 01488 686004 by Friday 26th July.
Interviews to be held w/c 29th July.
