Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

PA / Administrator and/or Bookkeeper

Production Last Name

Production@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

PA / Administrator and/or Bookkeeper

PA / Administrator and/or Bookkeeper.

Hungerford based Estate Management/Maintenance Company requires:

An experienced PA/Administrator and/or Bookkeeper(to produce management accounts).

Either
3 - 4 days per week part-time for PA/Admin (must include Friday with other set days to be agreed).
1- 2 days per week part-time for Bookkeeping.
Or
Full-time to fill both roles.

9am – 5pm, with the flexibility to provide holiday cover and the opportunity to increase hours in the future.

The applicant must be; proactive, able to prioritize work & be accurate, with attention to detail, good organizational & filing skills, an approachable & friendly attitude, an ability to work unsupervised & have a good telephone manner to be able to deal with clients, suppliers & contractors. Must be IT trained, confident & proficient with MS Excel, Word, Outlook Email, Internet, social media & Sage for the Bookkeeping role, in order to operate, manage & troubleshoot the office IT systems.

Please email CV to
office@broadmead-estates.co.uk

or tel. 01488 686004 by Friday 26th July.
Interviews to be held w/c 29th July.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Ice Sports Centre opens in Thatcham

Ice Sports Centre opens in Thatcham

Changes to Bear Lane set to come into force on Monday

Changes to Bear Lane come into force on Friday

Newbury woman on drug and money laundering charges

Newbury woman on drug and money laundering charges

New travel route between Hermitage and Hampstead Norreys

New travel route between Hermitage and Hampstead Norreys

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33