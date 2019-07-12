Bucklebury Farm Park - So Much Fun
Fri, 12 Jul 2019
Bucklebury Farm Park
So Much Fun
Bucklebury Farm & Deer Safari Park offers a magical experience and a great value day out in the countryside whatever the weather, that will appeal to the whole family, friends, schools and clubs.
Bucklebury Farm & Deer Safari Park & Woody’s Cafe are open throughout the year. Farm opening hours Early spring to late autumn are 9.30am until 5:30pm (Last admission 5:00pm) November, December & January between 9.30am-5pm. Woody’s Cafe is open daily from 8.30am.
Bucklebury Park
Bucklebury
Reading
Berkshire, RG7 6RR
