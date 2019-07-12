Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

The Only Fools and Horses comedy dinner show comes to Chequers Hotel!

On 27th July, enjoy a fabulous dinner whilst the side splitting antics of Del & Rodney unfold around you for just £35.00 per guest, with arrival drinks from 7.15pm, prompt.

 

For further information or to make your booking, please contact Chequers Hotel on 01635 38000 or email events@chequershotelnewbury.co.uk.

 

Chequers Hotel

6 to 8 Oxford Street , Newbury, RG14 1JB

www.chequershotelnewbury.co.uk

 

Terms and Conditions

• Payment in full at time of booking, non-refundable or transferable.

• Pre-order required at least 14 days prior to the event, please advise any dietary requirements.

• Seating will be banquet style on shared tables.

