Fri, 12 Jul 2019
The Only Fools and Horses comedy dinner show comes to Chequers Hotel!
On 27th July, enjoy a fabulous dinner whilst the side splitting antics of Del & Rodney unfold around you for just £35.00 per guest, with arrival drinks from 7.15pm, prompt.
For further information or to make your booking, please contact Chequers Hotel on 01635 38000 or email events@chequershotelnewbury.co.uk.
Chequers Hotel
6 to 8 Oxford Street , Newbury, RG14 1JB
www.chequershotelnewbury.co.uk
Terms and Conditions
• Payment in full at time of booking, non-refundable or transferable.
• Pre-order required at least 14 days prior to the event, please advise any dietary requirements.
• Seating will be banquet style on shared tables.
