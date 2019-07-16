Special limited offer at Indigobay

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Indigobay Indian Restaurant

"Our food is prepared with the finest fresh ingredients"

If you are an Indian food lover, why not enjoy our award winning dishes on your next event or celebration?

Celebrate over 40 years of serving outstanding Indian Cuisine with us

Special Limited Offer

Complimentary bottle of wine per couple offered when dining in with us.*

*OFFER AVAILBLE UNTIL THE 18th of AUGUST BOOKING ESSENTIAL !
( T C apply offer includes red or white wine only. If you prefer beer or spirits please bring your own as we are not licenced )
Open Tuesday to Sunday 5.30 pm to 11 pm.

01635 33999 / 01635 35000
info@indigobayrestaurant.co.uk
www.indigobayrestaurant.co.uk

54-55 Bartholomew Street, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 5QA

