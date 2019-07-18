Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

P/T DENTAL LABORATORY ASSISTANT REQUIRED

P/T DENTAL
LABORATORY ASSISTANT


To undertake many different lab procedures.
Hours to suit and can be flexible. Min 25hrs.


Contact Creative Dental Lab. Ltd
on 01635 42929

