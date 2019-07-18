Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Part Time Deputy Clerk Required

Part Time Deputy Clerk Required

Hungerford Town Council
require a

Part Time Deputy Clerk

Starting salary FTE £24,799

Ideally experienced in administration & have good communication and IT skills.
Working to strict deadlines in a busy office, taking minutes and dealing with daily queries from the public “face to face” and by phone.
Ability to understand local government law and procedure, and to pursue training opportunities in order to cover the Town Clerk in her absence.
9am to 2pm, 3 days a week
Flexibility to cover 2/3 evening meetings a month and occasional weekend civic events.

Please email your CV to
townclerk@hungerford-tc.gov.uk

by 29th July 2019
Option to join Local Government Pension Scheme

