Part Time Deputy Clerk Required

Thu, 18 Jul 2019
Hungerford Town Council
require a
Part Time Deputy Clerk
Starting salary FTE £24,799
Ideally experienced in administration & have good communication and IT skills.
Working to strict deadlines in a busy office, taking minutes and dealing with daily queries from the public “face to face” and by phone.
Ability to understand local government law and procedure, and to pursue training opportunities in order to cover the Town Clerk in her absence.
9am to 2pm, 3 days a week
Flexibility to cover 2/3 evening meetings a month and occasional weekend civic events.
Please email your CV to
townclerk@hungerford-tc.gov.uk
by 29th July 2019
Option to join Local Government Pension Scheme
