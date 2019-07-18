EARN WHILE YOU LEARN WITH PROGRESSIVE TECHNOLOGY - Advanced CNC Machining

Progressive Technology is a market leader in CNC multi axis machining. We utilise the latest machinery to create complex metallic components, composite patterns and three dimensionally printed metal parts.

APPRENTICE OPPORTUNITIES IN NEWBURY

Progressive Technology is a CNC engineering firm specialising in machining, and supplying 3D printed components to Formula One Motorsport, Aerospace and Defence industries. Established over 40 years ago, it recognises the need to develop and invest in local home-grown talent.

In advance of September’s college intake, Progressive Technology is extending invitations to school leavers and college students who may be considering a career in high-tech engineering and manufacturing.

Completing your apprenticeship with Progressive Technology is an excellent way to jump start your engineering career. Within three years you’ll be qualified to NVQ level 3. After that you have an opportunity to advance your studies to complete a Mechanical Engineering HND.

Our best engineers can command a salary that is substantially higher than the UK’s national average.

Your first year will be supported and tutored by Progressive’s own Apprentice Trainer Manager with time split between our in-house training academy and one days college day-release.

In your second year you will move to the shop floor where you will put into practice and your newly acquired training and skills.

Interested in joining a company that is as committed to training and investing in its people as it is to adopting cutting edge engineering technologies?

An apprenticeship with Progressive Technology is an opportunity to join a successful company that its customers are delighted to business with.

• It continues to successfully grow its market share in the sectors in which it operates.

• Researches and invests and adopts the latest manufacturing technologies.

• Is an ‘employer of choice’ by motivating and engaging with its people.

• Creates an exciting working environment that exceeds employee expectations.

• Ensures internal and external stakeholders benefit from our ongoing investment in technology and people.

Contact either Neville Kitley, Apprentice Trainer Manager - Neville.Kitley@progressive-technology.co.uk



or Hannah Hunter-Flack, HR Officer - Hannah.Hunter-Flack@progressive-technology.co.uk



www.progressive-technology.co.uk - 01635 500480